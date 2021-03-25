Gold prices today struggle below key level, down 11,500 from record high

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold and silver prices in India struggled today amid mixed global cues. Surging coronavirus cases and a dip in US bond yields supported the safe-haven appeal of gold while a stronger US dollar weighed on the precious metal. On MCX, gold futures for April delivery were flat at ₹44,897 per 10 gram while silver futures edged 0.16% lower to ₹65140 per kg. In the previous session, gold and silver had edged up 0.45% each.

Gold is in a sideways trend, says says Kshitij Purohit of CapitalVia Investment Advisor. Technically, gold faces resistance at $1740 while prices are sustaining above support of $1720-$1725, he says. In India, gold had hit a record high of ₹56,200 levels last August.

Among other precious metals, silver today rose to $25.10 while platinum was up 0.2% at $1,169.96.

US Treasury yields appeared to be stabilising after benchmark yields reached one-year highs last week. They dipped after the Treasury saw average demand for an auction of five-year notes. Market watchers will closely watch the US Treasury's auction of seven-year debt. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

The US dollar was higher today against a basket of six other currencies amid worries about Europe's third COVID-19 wave and potential US tax hikes.

The US dollar today extended in Asian trade as the US pandemic response continued to outpace Europe's, which has been hobbled by extended lockdowns and delayed vaccine rollouts, says Reliance Securities in a note. Technically, the Dollar Index support is at $92.25 and resistance is at $92.60. while a break above $92.60 will push the Index to $93.00 levels, the brokerage added.

