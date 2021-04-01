Gold prices today struggle, down below key level, silver rates drop

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold and silver prices struggled in Indian markets today after a sharp rise in the previous session. On MCX, June gold futures were flat ₹44,977 per 10 gram while silver rates were down 0.35% at ₹63,595 per kg. In the previous session, gold had risen 1% while silver 0.9%. In the first three months of this year, gold is down about ₹5,000 per 10 gram in Indian markets and as compared to all-time high of ₹56,200, hit in August last year, the precious metal has corrected ₹11,000 from those levels.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,710.28 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver dipped 0.1% to $24.36, while platinum was down 0.3% at $1,184.

"Gold may remain under pressure until US dollar or bond yields correct sharply however price may gain some support from Fed's dovish stance and rising virus concerns," Kotak Securities said in a note.

Equities in Asian markets were mostly higher today, tracking a strong finish on Wall Street. The dollar index was flat at 93.233 after completing its best quarter in a year. US 10-year Treasury yields were also steady at 1.74%.

The US dollar is expected to remain strong for at least another month, according to a Reuters poll of forex strategists, who still expect the currency will weaken in the longer term. A stronger dollar and rising yields put pressure on gold.

Gold traders will closely watch US employment report due on Friday.

The exchange also said that it saw delivery of 190 kg in the form of domestically refined gold 100 gram bars in the MCX Gold Mini (100 gram) April contract. (With Agency Inputs)

