Gold prices today struggle, down 6,000 from record highs, silver rates jump

Gold prices edged higher in Indian markets tracking firm rates in international markets. On MCX, gold futures edged 0.1% higher to ₹50,465 per 10 gram while silver rose 0.8% to ₹69560. In the previous session, gold prices had edged 0.2% higher while silver rose 1.5%. Though gold has recovered from lows of below ₹48,000, it remains significantly lower than the August highs of ₹56,200. Similarly, silver had also almost touched ₹80,000 per kg in the same month.