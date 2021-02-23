Gold prices today struggle a day after big gain, silver back at 70,000 levels

"Gold continues to follow its overseas sentiment but weak prices likely to attract more physical buyers in the domestic platform. more fiscal stimulus hopes and chances of physical demand recovery may limit major downside in the metal. Gold-backed ETFs physical holdings poised for a fifth monthly outflows by the end of February. The physical holdings of gold backed ETFs with SPDR gold trust declined by 0.91 percent in January and declined 1.17% so far in February, totalling around 36.86 million troy ounces by the week ended February 19," Geojit said in a note.