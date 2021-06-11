Gold prices in India continued to struggle for the sixth day in a row, moving in a very narrow range. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.15% to ₹49,275 per 10 gram while silver futures rose 0.5% to ₹72,357 per kg.

In international markets, gold prices held steady near $1,900 an ounce, supported by a weaker dollar and US bond yields. Investors shrugged off data that showed the US inflation jumping 5% from a year ago, the biggest annual gain since August 2008. They hoped that the rise in US inflation is likely to be transitory and Fed is likely to keep its dovish stance intact.

Benchmark US bond yields eased, boosting the appeal of non-interest-bearing gold.

Gold traders will now be looking forward to Federal Reserve’s meeting next week for guidance on its monetary policy path.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank raised its growth and inflation projections but pledged a steady flow of stimulus.

Among other precious metals, silver was steady at $27.96 per ounce while platinum edged 0.1% lower to $1,150.31.





