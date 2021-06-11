Gold prices today struggle for 6th day in a row, down 7000 from record high

In international markets, gold prices held steady near $1,900 an ounce, supported by a weaker dollar and US bond yields. Investors shrugged off data that showed the US inflation jumping 5% from a year ago, the biggest annual gain since August 2008. They hoped that the rise in US inflation is likely to be transitory and Fed is likely to keep its dovish stance intact.

