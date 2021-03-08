Gold prices today struggle near 10-month lows, down 11,500 from record highs

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold prices struggled in Indian markets today while silver rates surged. On MCX, gold futures were flat at near 10-month lows of ₹44731 per 10 gram while silver futures rose 1.3% to ₹66,465 per kg. Gold prices have fallen sharply this year, hurt by optimism over a robust economic recovery and faster-than-anticipated rise in bond yields. Gold prices in India are down over ₹5,000 from the start of this year and as compared to August highs of ₹56,200, the precious metal is off about ₹11,500.

Among other precious metals, silver surged to $25.76 an ounce while platinum gained 1.1% to $1,142.60.

"Momentum likely to continue to be on the weaker side as long as prices stay below $1760. MCX gold has support at ₹43450 while faces resistance at ₹45,200," Geojit said.

On silver the brokerage said: "Expect a choppy with negative bias trading initially, but a direct turn above $26.50 likely for continuation of upticks. A direct break of $23.40 is required to extend the momentum. MCX gold has support at ₹63,800 and resistance at ₹68,200, the brokerage said.

On gold traders' watch will be European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting and briefing by President Christine Lagarde, due on Thursday.

The US Senate on Saturday passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, with the final bill including $400 billion in one-time payments of $1,400 to many Americans. The US spending plan moves to the House after the Senate passed the legislation.

"Gold may continue to sway reflecting the trend in US dollar. However, the general bias may remain on the downside unless US bond yields correct sharply," Kotak Securities said in a recent note. Also, weighing on gold price is weaker investor interest as is evident from continuing ETF outflows, the brokerage said.

However, at the lower levels, gold is supported by loose monetary policy stance of major central banks, surge in coronavirus cases in some parts of the world, inflation concerns and mixed economic data from major economies, Kotak said. Also supporting gold is increased geopolitical tensions as Yemen's Houthi rebels said they struck a Saudi oil facility.

(With Agency Inputs)

