Gold prices today struggle near one-month lows but silver rates edge higher

In global markets, gold rates were down to near near the lowest level in four weeks amid a stronger US dollar. Traders remained cautious as they awaited outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting for hints on tapering of economic support measures. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,855.12 per ounce while silver eased 0.1% to $27.62 per ounce.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}