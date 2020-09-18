Gold prices today struggle, remains 5,000 lower than last month's highs

Gold and silver prices ticked higher in Indian markets as the precious metals continue to trade in a narrow range. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.2% to ₹51,571 per 10 gram while silver futures gained 0.4% to ₹68,405 per kg. In the previous session, gold futures had declined 0.7% while silver had tumbled 0.8%. Gold has remained directionless over the last three weeks after hitting a record high of ₹56,200 on August 7.