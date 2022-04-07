Gold prices today struggle. Why the yellow metal is stuck in a range

“Bullion has been witnessing a lackluster performance over the last six trading sessions. The precious metal is displaying back and forth moves in a range of $1,915.22-1,949.86, while silver moves in range of $24-$25.05. It is worth noting that the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes and speeches from various Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers this week have failed to put any substantial impact on gold prices," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.