Gold prices today suffer more losses, down 12,000 from record highs

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold suffered further losses today amid weak global cues. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.3% to ₹44,400 per 10 gram in its eighth day of decline in past nine sessions that has taken prices to more than 10-month lows. Silver futures were down 0.6% to ₹65,523 per kg. In global markets, gold continued its downward trend with prices declining 0.2% to $1,693.79 per ounce.

Gold suffered further losses today amid weak global cues. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.3% to ₹44,400 per 10 gram in its eighth day of decline in past nine sessions that has taken prices to more than 10-month lows. Silver futures were down 0.6% to ₹65,523 per kg. In global markets, gold continued its downward trend with prices declining 0.2% to $1,693.79 per ounce.

Gold may remain under pressure as long as prices stay below the support of $1760, Geojit said in a note. "Immediate downside targets are seen at $1670 followed by $1620. A direct turn above $1820 is required to negate the view and take prices higher," the brokerage said.

MCX gold has support at ₹43,880 and resistance at ₹46,450, Geojit said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The benchmark US 10-year yield topped 1.5% after Fed chief Jerome Powell on Thursday said inflation will likely pick up in the coming months. Investors are increasingly worried ultra-loose monetary policies of central banks - a key pillar of a year-long equity surge - will be wound down to deal with an expected spike in prices.

He however cautioned that the increase will be temporary, and won’t be enough for the Fed to alter its low-interest rate policies.

Powell also reiterated that the Fed would not tighten its policies until its goals of full employment and consistently high inflation had been met, and that was likely to be some time away. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the recent fall in gold prices that has taken the precious metal ₹12,000 lower than its August highs of ₹56,200, many analysts remain positive on the precious metal.

"We assume that central banks will eventually rein in the yields with their asset purchases and also help their respective governments in keeping the borrowing costs low. On gold price trajectory, we still remain bullish considering the unprecedented government stimulus, bloated Central bank balance sheets and burgeoning sovereign debt," said Hitesh Jain of Yes Securities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, outflows from gold ETFs continued, putting further pressure on gold. The amount of gold held by exchange traded funds fell by 84.7 tonnes worth $4.6 billion in February, the World Gold Council (WGC) said. Also, the holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.4% on Thursday. (With Agency Inputs)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}