Gold and silver prices fell sharply in Indian markets, tracking decline in global rates after US Federal Reserve signalled rate hikes. On MCX, gold futures were down 1.3% to ₹48,340 while silver fell 1.4% to ₹63,167 per kg. In global markets, gold extended losses after plunging 1.5% in the previous session - the most in two months. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,815.41 an ounce.

“Gold has weakened as US dollar and bond yields edged up post Fed decision. Fed kept monetary policy unchanged as expected but Fed Chairman Powell indicated possibility of a rate hike at March meeting. Gold may remain under pressure on Fed’s hawkish stance but we may not see a break below $1800/oz as safe haven buying may lend some support," says Ravindra Rao, Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Gold Technical Outlook

For gold, “a direct break below $1780 would trigger further selloffs in the counter. Else, a choppy trading is on the cards for the day," Geojit said in a note.

“Silver prices may correct further but chances for a recovery upticks are still open while it stays above $22.60," the brokerage added.

