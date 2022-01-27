Gold prices today suffer sharp fall, silver rates slump

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gold and silver prices fell sharply in Indian markets, tracking decline in global rates after US Federal Reserve signalled rate hikes. On MCX, gold futures were down 1.3% to ₹48,340 while silver fell 1.4% to ₹63,167 per kg. In global markets, gold extended losses after plunging 1.5% in the previous session - the most in two months. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,815.41 an ounce. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold and silver prices fell sharply in Indian markets, tracking decline in global rates after US Federal Reserve signalled rate hikes. On MCX, gold futures were down 1.3% to ₹48,340 while silver fell 1.4% to ₹63,167 per kg. In global markets, gold extended losses after plunging 1.5% in the previous session - the most in two months. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,815.41 an ounce.

“Gold has weakened as US dollar and bond yields edged up post Fed decision. Fed kept monetary policy unchanged as expected but Fed Chairman Powell indicated possibility of a rate hike at March meeting. Gold may remain under pressure on Fed’s hawkish stance but we may not see a break below $1800/oz as safe haven buying may lend some support," says Ravindra Rao, Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“Gold has weakened as US dollar and bond yields edged up post Fed decision. Fed kept monetary policy unchanged as expected but Fed Chairman Powell indicated possibility of a rate hike at March meeting. Gold may remain under pressure on Fed’s hawkish stance but we may not see a break below $1800/oz as safe haven buying may lend some support," says Ravindra Rao, Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Gold Technical Outlook For gold, “a direct break below $1780 would trigger further selloffs in the counter. Else, a choppy trading is on the cards for the day," Geojit said in a note. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}