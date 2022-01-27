Gold prices today suffer sharp fall, silver rates slump

Gold prices today suffer sharp fall, silver rates slump1 min read . 09:44 AM IST
- In global markets, gold extended losses after plunging 1.5% in the previous session - the most in two months
Gold and silver prices fell sharply in Indian markets, tracking decline in global rates after US Federal Reserve signalled rate hikes. On MCX, gold futures were down 1.3% to ₹48,340 while silver fell 1.4% to ₹63,167 per kg. In global markets, gold extended losses after plunging 1.5% in the previous session - the most in two months. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,815.41 an ounce.
“Gold has weakened as US dollar and bond yields edged up post Fed decision. Fed kept monetary policy unchanged as expected but Fed Chairman Powell indicated possibility of a rate hike at March meeting. Gold may remain under pressure on Fed’s hawkish stance but we may not see a break below $1800/oz as safe haven buying may lend some support," says Ravindra Rao, Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.
For gold, “a direct break below $1780 would trigger further selloffs in the counter. Else, a choppy trading is on the cards for the day," Geojit said in a note.
“Silver prices may correct further but chances for a recovery upticks are still open while it stays above $22.60," the brokerage added.
