Gold prices today surge closer to 55,000, silver rates near 70,000 per kg

Gold and silver prices moved higher today in Indian markets amid a global rally. On MCX, gold futures hit a new high of ₹54,797 per 10 gram after it rose 0.45%. Silver futures edged 0.09% higher to ₹69,861 per kg. In the previous session, gold futures on MCX had rallied about ₹900 or 1.7%, hitting ₹54,612 at intra-day high. Silver had surged ₹4200 or 6.4% in the previous session.