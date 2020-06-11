Gold prices today surge over 500 per 10 gram, silver jumps about 1,000

Gold and silver prices today surged in Indian markets, tracking an overnight rally in global rates. On MCX, August gold futures jumped about ₹550 per 10 gram to ₹47,157 per 10 gram. July silver futures on MCX surged about ₹950 to ₹49,014 per 10 gram. Gold prices in India include 12.5% import duty and 3% GST. Last month, gold prices had hit a record high of about ₹48,000 per 10 gram.

In global markets, gold prices today rose to a one-week high before giving up gains as bleak economic outlook from the US Federal Reserve boosted demand for the precious metal. Gold is seen as a safe-haven asset in times of economic uncertainty. Fed officials estimate that the economy will shrink 6.5% this year, in line with other forecasts, before expanding 5% in 2021.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,732.56 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since June 2 earlier in the session. Overnight, gold rates in global markets had spiked over 1%. Among other precious metals, silver today declined 1.7% to $17.95, while platinum rose 0.5% to $836.38. Overnight, the Federal Reserve signaled that it expects to keep its key short-term interest rate near zero through 2022.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signalled that the central bank will keep pumping stimulus into the U.S. economy until its labor market has healed from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are strongly committed to using our tools to do whatever we can for as long as it takes," Powell said.

Large stimulus measures and low interest rates tend to support gold, which is often considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

"Gloomy economic projections from the US Federal Reserve continue to support gold’s haven appeal. Meanwhile, with the restarting of global economic activities with lockdown easing in many countries is likely to limit major gains," said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services.

Asian stock markets were mostly lower on Fed's grim economic outlook. Global equities remain up about 40% from their March lows as central-bank asset purchases and unprecedented stimulus sparked demand for risk assets.

Signalling cautious sentiment among investors, the holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.4% to 1,129.50 tonnes, after recent days of decline.

In global markets, gold has rallied about 14% this year on fears of a deeper recession and unprecedented stimulus. Analysts say that gold would remain supported on the downside by ultra-loose monetary policy. Goldman Sachs Group had earlier forecast that bullion would rise to $1,800 an ounce over 12 months.

(With Agency Inputs)

