Gold prices today surge over 500 per 10 gram, silver jumps about 1,000

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,732.56 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since June 2 earlier in the session. Overnight, gold rates in global markets had spiked over 1%. Among other precious metals, silver today declined 1.7% to $17.95, while platinum rose 0.5% to $836.38. Overnight, the Federal Reserve signaled that it expects to keep its key short-term interest rate near zero through 2022.