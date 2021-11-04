Gold prices today surge 600 per gram, silver rates jump 1,800 per kg

The US central said on Wednesday it would start trimming its massive bond-buying programme beginning this month but said indicated it would be patient on raising interest rates. Today, the Bank of England defied expectations of more hawkish policy when it kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, dashing expectations for a hike that would have made it the first of the world's big central banks to raise rates after the pandemic. Global stock markets today hit record highs.

