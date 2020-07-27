Gold prices today surge 800 per 10 gram to new high, silver jumps 3,400

Gold is off to a strong start this week in Indian markets after posting strong gains in the previous week. On MCX, August gold futures rose 1.5% or ₹800 to a record high of ₹51,833 per 10 gram, tracking a global rally. Silver prices also rallied today. Silver futures on MCX gained 5.5% or ₹3,400 to ₹64,617 per kg. In the previous week, gold prices had surged 4% while silver had jumped 15%.