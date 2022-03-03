Gold and silver prices in India were firm today as the Russia-Ukraine conflict buoyed demand for safe-haven bullion. On MCX, gold futures were up 1.2% higher near 14-month high of ₹51,925 per 10 gram while silver rose 1.4% to ₹68,586 per kg. In international markets, spot gold held steady at $1,926.10 per ounce. Spot silver rose 0.3% to $25.34 per ounce, while platinum gained 1.3% to $1,085.35.

Global equities were mixed today as the war in Ukraine entered its second week and investors weighed the impact of surging commodity prices on inflation and economic growth. In his congressional testimony, US Fed chief Jerome Powell on Wednesday voiced support for a quarter-point Fed rate hike later this month and indicated the central bank may have to take tougher action if price pressures don’t start to ease.

"The undertone for gold is bullish amid worsening geo-political risk. The biggest attack on a European state since 1945 has led to a barrage of sanctions against Russia, and stoked fears of a wider conflict. Meanwhile, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would begin "carefully" raising interest rates at its upcoming March meeting but be ready to move more aggressively if inflation does not cool as quickly as expected," said Jigar Trivedi, Research Analyst- Commodities Fundamental, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers on Gold.

Gold traders will look for more clues as US Fed chief Jerome Powell is scheduled to appear before the Senate Banking Committee for the second day of his semi-annual congressional testimony.

“Gold trades higher amid lack of any overtly hawkish comments from Fed Chairman as he expressed support for rate hike while indicating that they are keeping an eye on Russia-Ukraine tensions. Safe haven buying and inflation concerns has also kept prices higher. Gold may remain volatile as Russia-Ukraine situation is assessed. However safe haven buying may keep prices supported," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities. (With Agency Inputs)

