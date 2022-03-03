Gold prices today surge to near 14-month high, silver rates jump

"The undertone for gold is bullish amid worsening geo-political risk. The biggest attack on a European state since 1945 has led to a barrage of sanctions against Russia, and stoked fears of a wider conflict. Meanwhile, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would begin "carefully" raising interest rates at its upcoming March meeting but be ready to move more aggressively if inflation does not cool as quickly as expected," said Jigar Trivedi, Research Analyst- Commodities Fundamental, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers on Gold.

