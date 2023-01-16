Gold prices today surge to record high for second day, silver above 70,000

“Gold and silver prices rose on Friday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. would likely hit its statutory debt limit on January 19, which triggered some renewed safe-haven demand for the precious metals. In the domestic market, gold prices hit lifetime highs and closed above 56,300 levels. Gold and silver extended gains last week due to cooling inflation in the U.S. and weakness in the dollar index. The dollar index slipped to seven month low. The U.S. 10-year bond yields also slipped below 3.50% amid expectations of a slower pace of U.S. Fed rate hikes," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

