Gold prices today tumble to lowest in one month, silver rates slump2 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 05:20 PM IST
- Sharp jump in US dollar put pressure on gold rates today
Gold prices fell sharply in Indian markets to one-month lows, following a sharp selloff in global rates. On MCX, futures of yellow metal fell 1% to ₹50,105 per 10 gram while silver tumbled 2.3% to ₹57,445 per kg. In global markets, bullion fell sharply as as the dollar and US bond yields climbed after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Spot gold dropped 0.5% to $1,626.17 per ounce.