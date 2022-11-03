Gold prices today tumble to lowest in one month, silver rates slump

"Gold prices fell below $1620 in Comex on back of strong dollar and hawkish statement from Fed, sending the Comex Gold down by a 1% from 1635$ to $1618. MCX Gold dropped to ₹50000 at the same time down 1% as well. Overall Gold strength has weaken due to dollar index high prices churning money into dollar from other assets. Gold prices can continue weakness as long as below $1650 in Comex and ₹51000 in MCX," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

