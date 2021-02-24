Gold prices today under pressure for 2nd day, down 9000 from peak; silver up

Gold prices were flat today in Indian markets despite positive global cues. On MCX, gold was 0.06% higher at ₹46,830 per 10 gram while silver rose ₹0.35% to ₹69,583 per kg. In the previous session, gold had inched 0.22% lower while silver fell 1.5%. Gold has been under pressure this year on fears that prospects of a faster economic recovery will ignite inflation and lead to rising lending rates, especially in the US, where Congress is moving forward on a $1.9 billion stimulus plan.

In global markets, gold inched higher today after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has reiterated that the central bank would keep monetary policy accommodative as the economy still needed support. Powell in his testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee tamped down inflation worries, saying that aid that while inflation could become volatile this year as spending recovers from the pandemic collapse, those price increases are unlikely to be large or persistent. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,809.17 per ounce.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.4% to $27.73 an ounce. Platinum climbed 1.4% to $1,253.76, while palladium added 0.4% to $2,360.69.

US bond yields fell after Powell's testimony, Easy monetary policy tends to weigh on government bond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding gold. The US dollar eased against rivals, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

However, analysts are looking at the progress of the stimulus bill to assess whether any dip in yields could be a temporary issue.

Meanwhile, gold ETFs continued to suffer outflows. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4% to 1,110.44 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,115.4 tonnes on Monday. (With Agency Inputs)









