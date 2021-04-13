Gold prices today weak for 3rd day, down 10000 from record high, silver up

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold prices struggled in Indian markets for third day in a row amid softness in global rates. On MCX, gold prices were up 0.1% to ₹46,464 per 10 gram after a two-day decline. Silver rates edged 0.2% higher to ₹66,300 per kg. In the previous session, gold had dipped 0.41% while silver had declined 1.3%. After a sharp rise last week, gold has struggled over the past few days amid a rebound in US bond yields.

Gold prices struggled in Indian markets for third day in a row amid softness in global rates. On MCX, gold prices were up 0.1% to ₹46,464 per 10 gram after a two-day decline. Silver rates edged 0.2% higher to ₹66,300 per kg. In the previous session, gold had dipped 0.41% while silver had declined 1.3%. After a sharp rise last week, gold has struggled over the past few days amid a rebound in US bond yields.

According to domestic brokerage Geojit, MCX gold has support at ₹45,180 an resistance at ₹47,200. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to domestic brokerage Geojit, MCX gold has support at ₹45,180 an resistance at ₹47,200. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

So far this year, gold is down about ₹3,500 year to date. And has corrected about ₹10,000 as compared to last August's high of ₹56,200.

In global markets, gold prices edged lower today amid hardening US bond yields and firmer dollar. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,728.15 per ounce. Higher bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding assets like gold which pays no interest. Among other precious metals, silver dropped 0.6% to $24.69 while platinum slipped 0.6% to $1,163.57. The US dollar was up 0.1% at 92.240 against a basket of six currencies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"International gold and silver prices are trading with marginal losses as US Treasury yields and US dollar rebounded from the two-week lows. The Federal Reserve reiterated in its latest policy meeting that interest rates would remain low for some time. Technically, international gold is trading in a marginal sideways and bearish trend," said Kshitij Purohit, Lead – International & Commodity, at CapitalVia Investment Advisor.

"We may expect gold prices in India to continue to trade in a choppy manner," he said.

In the US, bond yields rose only slightly after the US Treasury’s auctions of three- and 10-year notes attracted decent demand. Traders will be watching the demand for 30-year bonds in auction later today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold traders will also keep an eye on US inflation data due later today. On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will take part in moderated Q&A session organized by Economic Club of Washington. And on Thursday, US will announce initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales data. (With Agency Inputs)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}