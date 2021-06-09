Gold prices in India struggled for third day in a row about similar trend in global markets. On MCX, gold futures were slightly higher at ₹49,159 per 10 gram while silver rates were 0.2% higher at ₹71,370 per kg. In the previous session, gold had ended flat while silver had dropped 0.8%.

In global markets, gold remained flat, supported by a fall in US bond yields. Investors remained cautious ahead of US inflation data and the European Central Bank policy meeting, both due later this week. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,893.78 per ounce.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell were near 1.53%, their lowest in more than a month. Lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

The US consumer price index report is due on Thursday and analysts say that it will provide further clarity on the Federal Reserve's timeline to taper monetary support. On the same day, the ECB is expected to hold its policy meeting on the same day.

Among other precious metals, silver was also flat at $27.63 per ounce while platinum edged 0.1% lower to $1,160.81. (With Agency Inputs)

