Gold and silver prices have slipped on Wednesday amidst a strong dollar and ahead of US Federal Reserve's May 2022 policy. The yellow metal dipped despite the equities market witnessing a steep selloff globally amidst Covid lockdown pressure, geopolitical tension, and inflationary pressures. This bullion should have been the safe haven in the current scenario, however, investors today carried profit booking.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}