Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold prices down $100 from record-high on uptick in US Treasury yields; Q1GDP lowers Fed rate cut hopes

Gold prices down $100 from record-high on uptick in US Treasury yields; Q1GDP lowers Fed rate cut hopes

Nikita Prasad

  • Gold prices today: The yellow metal's price is down over $100 from an all-time high of $2,431.29 scaled on April 12.

Gold prices today: US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent at $2,334.40 after US GDP data. .AFP PHOTO/PATRICK LIN

Gold prices today: The yellow metal trimmed gains on Thursday, April 25, as US Treasury yields rose after gross domestic product (GDP) data showed signs of persistent inflation, which in turn, lowered hopes of the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates anytime soon.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.