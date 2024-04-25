Gold prices down $100 from record-high on uptick in US Treasury yields; Q1GDP lowers Fed rate cut hopes
- Gold prices today: The yellow metal's price is down over $100 from an all-time high of $2,431.29 scaled on April 12.
Gold prices today: The yellow metal trimmed gains on Thursday, April 25, as US Treasury yields rose after gross domestic product (GDP) data showed signs of persistent inflation, which in turn, lowered hopes of the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates anytime soon.
