Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold Prices Today | Yellow metal glitters on US Fed rate cut momentum: MCX above 75K, bullion up 29% YTD

Gold Prices Today | Yellow metal glitters on US Fed rate cut momentum: MCX above ₹75K, bullion up 29% YTD

Nikita Prasad

  • Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal glitters on US Fed rate cut momentum: MCX above 75K, bullion up 29% YTD

Gold and diamond jewellery at a jeweller shop in Defence Colony in Delhi // Photo by Priyanka Parashar

Gold soared to a record high on Wednesday as expectations for another big rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve bolstered bullion's bull rally, and a softer dollar added to the metal's appeal.

Spot gold gained 0.4% to $2,667.03 per ounce by 1409 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $2,670.43 earlier. U.S. gold futures gained 0.6% to $2,691.40. Back home, gold futures last traded 0.19 per cent higher at 75,148 per 10 grams after hitting an intraday high of 76,000 on the multi commodity exchange (MCX)

"I think we are still riding the wave of central bank easing, the likelihood of more to come, I think we're also adding on to the expectations of a weaker dollar," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

The U.S. dollar steadied to near 14-month lows against a basket of peers, making gold less expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/].

The Fed cut rates by 50 basis points last week, and investors see about 58% chance of another 50 bps cut in November, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

Lower interest rates boost non-yielding gold's appeal.

Traders await Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks and U.S. inflation data later this week for further policy cues.

"We could see $2,700 per ounce level in the next day or two if we continue to see weakening labour, and if we see the Fed presidents all reaffirming 50 basis point cuts," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures.

Bullion has risen over 29% so far in 2024, with gains attributed to central bank easing and geopolitical issues.

ETF flows and ancillary factors including geopolitical tensions across the Middle East and the massive stimulus measures put in place by China continue to support and drive gold prices higher over the course of the last several weeks and today, Meger said.

Spot silver rose 0.1%% to $32.17 per ounce, having reached its highest levels since May earlier. Platinum added 1.2% to $997.80 and palladium shed 0.5% to $1,051.75.

This copy is being updated

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.