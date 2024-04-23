Gold hits over two-week low despite touching record highs in 2024; What's hurting the yellow metal's appeal?
Gold prices extended losses for a second day to hit a more than two-week low on Tuesday, April 23, as diminishing fears about an escalation of tensions in the Middle East prompted investors to book profits ahead of key US economic data this week. Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to $2,318.90 per ounce after earlier hitting its lowest since April 5. Bullion's March to April rally drove it up by nearly $400 to an all-time high of $2,431.29 on April 12, according to news agency Reuters.
