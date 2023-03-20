Gold prices hit record high, cross ₹60,000 mark for the first time. Buy, sell or hold?2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 01:23 PM IST
- MCX Gold futures were trading at ₹60,280 at around 12:55 pm, up by ₹897 or 1.51 per cent
Gold prices soared to touch a fresh lifetime high on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday after banking crises in the US and Europe triggered a return to haven buying. The yellow metal price on MCX crossed the ₹60,000-mark per 10 grams for the first time during Monday's trade.
