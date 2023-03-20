“Gold is expected to do well in near term because gold has tailwinds from US Dollar. Gold has negative correlation with USD Index. Gold does well when USD Dollar Index falls. US Dollar Index has been falling since 22 October and accordingly gold price has been going up since 22 October. The trend is expected to continue because we expect US Fed to cut rates in 2023 after the Silicon Valley bank Crisis and this will weaken the US Dollar Index further. So hopefully, Gold will do well in coming months," said Dr Mukesh Jindal, Co-Founder of Alpha Capital.