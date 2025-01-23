Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal hits record-high of ₹82,900 on global cues, up 32% in 12 months; Silver trades lower

Gold prices rose ₹170 to hit a fresh record high of ₹82,900 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a positive global trend, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal had closed at ₹82,730 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

In about one year, the precious metal surged ₹20,180 or 32.17 per cent to ₹82,900 per 10 grams from ₹62,720 per 10 grams on February 23, 2024.

Extending the gains for the seventh straight session, gold of 99.5 per cent purity appreciated by ₹170 to hit an all-time high level of ₹82,500 per 10 grams. The metal had finished at ₹82,330 per 10 grams in the previous trading session.

Advertisement

Gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity grew ₹2,320 each in the last seven trading sessions.

However, silver prices declined ₹500 to ₹93,500 per kg from the previous close of ₹94,000 per kg on Wednesday.

Bullion traders attributed the rise in precious metal prices to heightened demand by jewellers and retailers, along with a strong trend in the international markets.

In futures trade on Thursday, gold contracts for February delivery rose ₹19 or 0.02 per cent to trade at ₹79,583 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Advertisement

However, silver futures declined ₹422 or 0.46 per cent to ₹91,522 per kg from the previous close of ₹91,944 per kg on Wednesday.

In the overseas markets, Comex gold futures fell USD 13.20 per ounce or 0.48 per cent to USD 2,757.70 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded flat-to-negative on Thursday, weighed down by a recovery in the US dollar and Treasury yields," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

The US Dollar index and Treasury yields traded up after the positive close in the previous session, which caps the further upside in gold and prompts some selling in the gold price on Thursday, Gandhi added.

Advertisement

According to Augmont's Head of Research Renisha Chainani, Gold is on the verge of hitting record highs and could do so within the next day or two. The remarks made by newly elected US President Donald Trump on tariffs are driving the bullish momentum.

Silver Comex futures quoted 1.03 per cent lower in the Asian market hours at USD 31.10 per ounce.

Further, Chainani, said, "Trump announced that his government was considering levying a 25 per cent tax on Canada and Mexico".

Advertisement

The US President's proposed policies are widely viewed as inflationary, which could force the Federal Reserve to maintain its hawkish stance and keep interest rates higher for longer to curb rising price pressures.

Mexico is the top producer of silver, and it is unclear whether the tariffs would apply to imports of the metal.

Market participants are focusing on the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting scheduled for January 29, which can provide more cues for the future course of trajectory for the bullion prices, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst of Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said.