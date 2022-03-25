Gold prices today: Yellow metal inches down, silver softens; What moves gold

On the global front, the spot gold has extended its rally and snapped to new highs. The spot gold so far today has reached over $1,960-level. The yellow metal surpassed the $1,950 level as inflation fears take a toll on investors. The four-decade high inflation in the United States does not seem to calm down anytime soon indicating that the Fed could take a more aggressive approach in hiking policy interest rates. The Fed has already raised interest rates by 25 basis points in the latest policy and they expect six more hikes in the future to control rising inflation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}