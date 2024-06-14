Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Fri Jun 14 2024 15:58:47
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,597.45 1.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 840.20 -0.44%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 183.05 0.30%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,105.10 -0.20%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,717.00 -0.54%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal on track to hit first weekly gain in four on renewed US Fed rate cut hopes
BackBack

Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal on track to hit first weekly gain in four on renewed US Fed rate cut hopes

Reuters

Gold Prices Today: Spot gold was up 1.2 per cent at $2,331.69 per ounce. Bullion has gained 1.6 per cent so far this week.

Gold and diamond jewellery at a jeweller shop in Defence Colony in Delhi; Photo by Priyanka ParasharPremium
Gold and diamond jewellery at a jeweller shop in Defence Colony in Delhi; Photo by Priyanka Parashar

Gold prices rose more than 1% on Friday and were on track for their first weekly gain in four as signs of slowing inflation in the U.S. raised hopes of a rate cut later this year, while a stock selloff across Europe also lent support.

Spot gold was up 1.2% at $2,331.69 per ounce by 1410 GMT. Bullion has gained 1.6% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures rose 1.3% to $2,347.40.

In wider financial markets, European stock indexes dropped as French assets took a beating due to the country's political turmoil. Cautious mood prevailed on Wall Street, with investors pausing after strong gains in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes. 

"That combination of weaker equities, and some interest rate declines (in Fed funds futures pricing), are reigniting interest in gold, despite of the fact that the Federal Reserve has moved the dots at its FOMC meeting," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

Traders raised their bets to price in about 52 basis points (bps) of cuts (or two quarter-point cuts) by December-end after softer inflation data this week.

That was an increase from 37 bps last Friday, when a stronger-than-expected jobs report doused early rate cut hopes, according to LSEG's interest rate probability tool, IRPR. 

Lower rates tend to boost appeal for non-yielding bullion by making it a more attractive investment, compared with other assets such as Treasury bonds

Data this week showed consumer prices were unchanged in May for the first time in nearly two years, while producer prices unexpectedly fell.

However, the U.S. Federal Reserve's median "dot plot" released after its two-day policy meeting - where it kept interest rates steady - showed the policymakers projecting just one quarter-point cut.

"It's still not a done deal here. There could be continued pull below $2,300 in the near term as the market reassesses the dots," Melek added.

Spot silver rose 0.5% to $29.13 per ounce after hitting its lowest level in nearly one month in the previous session.

Platinum was up 0.6% at $951.88 and palladium gained 0.8% to $890.25.

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 14 Jun 2024, 10:04 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue