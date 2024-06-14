Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal on track to hit first weekly gain in four on renewed US Fed rate cut hopes
Gold Prices Today: Spot gold was up 1.2 per cent at $2,331.69 per ounce. Bullion has gained 1.6 per cent so far this week.
Gold prices rose more than 1% on Friday and were on track for their first weekly gain in four as signs of slowing inflation in the U.S. raised hopes of a rate cut later this year, while a stock selloff across Europe also lent support.
