Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal trades higher on low yields after US Fed’s preferred inflation gauge lifts rate cut bets

  • Gold Prices Today: Coming to domestic prices, gold futures last traded one per cent higher at 68,135 per 10 grams on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX)

Nikita Prasad
Published26 Jul 2024, 09:57 PM IST
Gold and diamond jewellery at a jeweller shop in Defence Colony in Delhi // Photo by Priyanka Parashar
Gold and diamond jewellery at a jeweller shop in Defence Colony in Delhi // Photo by Priyanka Parashar

Gold prices rose one per cent on Friday, July 26, supported by lower US Treasury yields amid growing optimism for an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in September after official data showed US prices rose modestly in June.

Spot gold was up about one per cent to $2,386.99 per ounce after hitting its lowest since July 9 on Thursday. US gold futures for August delivery rose 1.4 per cent to $2,386. Spot silver fell 0.6 per cent to $27.80 per ounce today, tracking its worst week since early December. 

Platinum was up 0.1 per cent at $931.83, while palladium lost 1.1 per cent to $897. Silver, platinum and palladium were headed for their third straight weekly fall. Coming to domestic prices, gold futures last traded one per cent higher at 68,135 per 10 grams on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX)

 

What's driving gold prices?

-Analysts said that today's mixed-to-weaker US data suggests inflationary pressures and economic activity are waning, paving the way for the US Fed to cut rates twice this year. Fed policymakers on Friday got fresh evidence of progress on their battle against inflation, fuelling expectations they will use their meeting next week to signal interest-rate cuts starting in September.

-Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index nudged up 0.1 per cent last month after being unchanged in May, said the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

-Following the data, benchmark 10-year note yields fell to a one-week low. Meanwhile, physical demand in India, the second-largest consumer, received a boost as the country slashed import duties on gold and silver earlier this week. 

-Gold premiums in India jumped to their highest level in a decade this week as well. Analysts said any uptick seen from India or China tends to have an outside effect on the overall demand. They added that the move to reduce the duty (in India) can only positively affect the demand.

 

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 09:57 PM IST
HomeMarketsCommoditiesGold Prices Today: Yellow metal trades higher on low yields after US Fed’s preferred inflation gauge lifts rate cut bets

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

162.60
03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
5.15 (3.27%)

Ashok Leyland

246.35
03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
13.9 (5.98%)

Indian Oil Corporation

176.55
03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.17%)

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

442.55
03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
-4.6 (-1.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Shriram Finance

2,925.30
03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
245 (9.14%)

Network 18 Media & Investments

91.27
03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
6.92 (8.2%)

Solar Industries India

10,972.85
03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
756.25 (7.4%)

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,680.05
03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
114.35 (7.3%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,410.00-885.00
    Chennai
    69,660.00-874.00
    Delhi
    69,387.00-1,285.00
    Kolkata
    69,796.00-876.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue