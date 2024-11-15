Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal set for biggest weekly drop in 3 years after Powell urges caution on rate cuts

  • Gold Prices Today: Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,571.99 per ounce as of 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT). Prices have fallen more than 4% so far this week, touching their lowest since Sept. 12 on Thursday.

Nikita Prasad
Published15 Nov 2024, 09:21 PM IST
gold and diamond jewellery at a jeweller shop in defence colony in delhi on 9 august 2012 // photoby priyanka parashar
gold and diamond jewellery at a jeweller shop in defence colony in delhi on 9 august 2012 // photoby priyanka parashar

Gold prices on Friday were on track for their biggest weekly decline in over three years as expectations of less aggressive interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted the dollar, denting allure for bullion among investors.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,571.99 per ounce as of 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT). Prices have fallen more than 4% so far this week, touching their lowest since Sept. 12 on Thursday. U.S. gold futures were also flat at $2,573.00.

The dollar was set for its biggest weekly gains in more than a month, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. U.S. Treasury yields also extended gains. [USD/] [US/]

U.S. Treasury yields, meanwhile, extended gains on Friday after data showed retail sales in the world's largest economy rose more than expected last month.

"All the uncertainties, specifically the short term uncertainties have been removed from the mix. Now gold is just is going back to basic fundamentals," said Alex Ebkarian, chief operating officer at Allegiance Gold.

Economists believe President-elect Donald Trump's tariff plans would stoke inflation, potentially slowing the Fed's rate easing cycle.

Higher interest rates make holding gold less attractive as it is a non-yielding asset.

Speaking on Thursday, Fed chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank did not need to rush to lower interest rates.

Markets now see a 59% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut in December, down from 83% a day before, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.

"So far gold has been negatively impacted by the election of Trump but this can change if there is some more uncertainty which could come back in the medium term," said Kinesis Money market analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa.

Traders will now be on the lookout for remarks from several Fed officials scheduled to speak later in the day.

Spot silver rose 0.6% to $30.63 per ounce, platinum was up 0.7% at $946.31 and palladium added 1.6% to $955.80. All three metals were on track for weekly declines.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 09:21 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold Prices Today: Yellow metal set for biggest weekly drop in 3 years after Powell urges caution on rate cuts

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

138.00
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.25 (-0.9%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

134.80
03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.2 (-0.88%)

Tata Motors share price

774.25
03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-12.15 (-1.55%)

Bharat Electronics share price

281.05
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-0.4 (-0.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

SKF India share price

4,507.70
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-364.25 (-7.48%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

6,740.65
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-392.45 (-5.5%)

Torrent Power share price

1,560.00
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-85.45 (-5.19%)

P I Industries share price

4,244.25
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-204.85 (-4.6%)
More from Top Losers

DCM Shriram share price

1,291.05
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
104.2 (8.78%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

84.78
03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
6.63 (8.48%)

Eicher Motors share price

4,885.55
03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
296.45 (6.46%)

Jio Financial Services share price

318.45
03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
19.05 (6.36%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,655.00-1,200.00
    Chennai
    75,661.00-1,200.00
    Delhi
    75,813.00-1,200.00
    Kolkata
    75,665.00-1,200.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.03/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.