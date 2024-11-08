Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to log worst week in five months after Trump's win weighs on US Fed rate outlook

Nikita Prasad

gold and diamond jewellery at a jeweller shop in defence colony in delhi on 9 august 2012 // photoby priyanka parashar

Gold prices retreated on Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly fall in over five months, as markets digested Donald Trump's victory and its potential impact on the U.S. interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $2,687.48 per ounce as of 1224 GMT and was down 1.7% for the week. U.S. gold futures shed 0.4% to $2,694.60.

The Federal Reserve on Thursday cut interest rates by 25 basis points as widely expected, but indicated a cautious approach to further cuts.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the results of Tuesday's presidential election would have no "near-term" impact on U.S. monetary policy. Traders see a 71% chance of another 25-bps cut in December.

Trump's tariff policy is viewed as inflationary, potentially leading to slower rate cuts. The uncertainty surrounding the rate-cut trajectory is causing a pullback in gold, said Soni Kumari, a commodity strategist at ANZ.

Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation but higher interest rates reduce non-yielding bullion's appeal.

On physical front, gold demand in India faltered this week as price volatility prompted buyers to delay purchases after strong festival sales, while Japan and Singapore saw some buying.

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
