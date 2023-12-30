Gold prices track best year since 2020, supported by hopes of Fed rate cut in 2024
Gold prices steady as they approach their best year since 2020, with hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in March.
Gold prices traded around steady on Friday as they headed towards the end of their best year since 2020 at levels comfortably above $2,000 an ounce, buoyed by hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut interest rates as early as March.
