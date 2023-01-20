Gold prices up ₹6,000 in less than 3 months, hit another record high today2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 06:11 PM IST
- Gold has been on a upward trajectory since last 3 months, supported by declines in the dollar and Treasury yields
Gold prices today hit yet another record high today in Indian futures markets, supported by firm global rates. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.3% to ₹56,850 per 10 gram at day's high while silver edged higher to ₹68,743 per kg. Bullion has been rallying since early November on declines in the dollar and Treasury yields, spurred by expectations that Fed will turn less hawkish. Since the start of November, gold is up about ₹6,000 in less than three months.
