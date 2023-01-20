Gold prices up 6,000 in less than 3 months, hit another record high today

“Prices of the precious metal surged from their low, rallying in tandem with a sharp drop in stock markets as weak corporate earnings and softer-than-expected economic data raised concerns over a looming economic slowdown. Gold has support at $1912-1898 while resistance is at $1940-1951. Silver has support at $23.65-23.48, while resistance is at $24.10-24.28. In rupee terms gold has support at ₹56,510-56,380, while resistance is at ₹56,940, 57,140. Silver has support at ₹68,050-67,520, while resistance is at ₹68,950–69,580," he added. (With Agency Inputs)

