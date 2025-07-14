Subscribe

Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on July 14

Gold and silver prices in your city today: Check how much prices have dropped in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata on July 14.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated14 Jul 2025, 12:17 PM IST
Advertisement
Gold and silver prices in your city today: Check how much prices have dropped in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata on July 14.
Gold and silver prices in your city today: Check how much prices have dropped in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata on July 14.(Photo: Pixabay )

Gold and silver prices in your city on July 14: The domestic futures markets saw higher gold rates on Monday, as mounting concerns over United States President Donald Trump's tariff war boosted gold's safe haven appeal. 

Advertisement

MCX Gold August 5 contracts traded 0.26 per cent higher at 98,071 per 10 grams around 11.30 am. Meanwhile, MCX Silver September 5 contracts hit a fresh record high of 1,14,875 per kg during the session. It traded 1.5 per cent up at 1,14,709 per kg around that time.

Experts agree that gold and silver are safe haven bets that investors can make to safeguard their portfolios in these volatile markets and with increased risk aversion. Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from 7,638 in 2005 to over 1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 31 per cent, with consistent RECord highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Advertisement

Further, silver has also proved resilient. Prices have held well above the 1 lakh/kg mark over the past month. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Also Read | Bitcoin crosses $1,21,000 to hit record high, surges 29% this year

Check how much gold, silver prices have dropped — July 14

The MCX gold index was at 98,144/10 gm at noon on July 14, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at 1,14,563/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 98,530/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at noon on July 14. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 90,319/10 gms. Silver prices today are at 1,14,710/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Advertisement

So, check here gold and silver prices in your city today on July 14 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Also Read | Q1 results: RIL, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank among firms to declare earnings this week

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — July 14

• Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— 98,350/10 gm.

• MCX Gold ratein Mumbai — 98,144/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— 1,14,500/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 1,14,563/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — July 14

• Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— 98,180/10 gm.

Advertisement

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 98,144/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— 1,14,300/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 1,14,563/kg.

Also Read | Donald Trump criticises Fed Chair Jerome Powell again, says ‘I hope he quits’

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — July 14

• Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— 98,220/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 98,144/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— 1,14,350/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 1,14,563/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — July 14

• Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— 98,430/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 98,144/10 gm.

Advertisement

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— 1,14,590/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 1,14,563/kg.

Also Read | Gold price up on Trump's tariff war; is it the right time to buy yellow metal?

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — July 14

• Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— 98,510/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 98,144/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— 1,14,680/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 1,14,563/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — July 14

• Gold bullion rates in Chennai— 98,640/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 98,144/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— 1,14,830/kg.

Advertisement

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 1,14,563/kg.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on July 14
Read Next Story