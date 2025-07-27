Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on July 27

Gold and silver prices in your city today: Check how much prices have dropped in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata on July 27.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published27 Jul 2025, 08:37 AM IST
Gold prices in your city, July 27: The yellow metal is a safe haven investment which can secure your portfolio against headwinds. Here is how much gold costs in your cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata today.
Gold and silver prices in your city on July 27: The overall geopolitical instability has pushed appetite for gold and silver, hiking prices in domestic and international markets.

Experts agree that gold and silver are safe haven bets that investors can make to safeguard their portfolios in these volatile markets and with increased risk aversion.

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from 7,638 in 2005 to over 1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 31 per cent, with consistent RECord highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Further, silver has also proved resilient. Prices have held above the 1 lakh/kg mark for the past three week. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Check how much gold, silver prices have dropped — July 27

The MCX gold index was at 97,806/10 gm at 7 am on July 27, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at 1,13,130/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 98,290/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7 am on July 27. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 90,099/10 gms. Silver prices today are at 1,13,410/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold and silver prices in your city today on July 27 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — July 27

• Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— 98,110/10 gm.

• MCX Gold ratein Mumbai — 97,806/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— 1,13,200/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 1,13,130/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — July 27

• Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— 97,940/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 97,806/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— 1,13,010/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 1,13,130/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — July 27

• Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— 97,980/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 97,806/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— 1,13,050/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 1,13,130/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — July 27

• Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— 98,190/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 97,806/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— 1,13,290/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 1,13,130/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — July 27

• Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— 98,270/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 97,806/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— 1,13,380/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 1,13,130/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — July 27

• Gold bullion rates in Chennai— 98,400/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 97,806/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— 1,13,530/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 1,13,130/kg.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

