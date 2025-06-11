Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 11

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 11: Gold rates are in the green today as uncertainty remains over a trade deal between the United States and China, and as investors eye the US consumer price index (CPI) prints, due later today, for cues on the US Fed's interest rate decision.

Experts feel that despite the US economy showing signs of slowdown, the US Fed may not cut rates for the next few months due to risks of inflation amid the trade war.

Overall, experts feel that commodities (gold and silver) have emerged as the safe haven investment in these volatile markets, but caution must be maintained. Silver prices have held above the ₹1 lakh/kg mark for the past week. And in terms of returns, over the past year along, gold cost has jumped 30 per cent, returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001; and since 1995, has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, data shows.

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — June 11 Prices opened higher/lower today at 10 am on June 11. The MCX gold index was at ₹97,234/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,06,726/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹97,300/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10 am on June 11. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹89,129/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹1,07,090/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold prices and silver rates in your city today on June 11 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

