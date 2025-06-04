Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 4

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 4: Gold rates moderated on better than expected US jobs data, but uncertainty remains amid Donald Trump's tariffs standoffs with China and the European Union (EU), geopolitical uncertainity due to the Russia-Ukraine war, and anticipation ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate decision.

Overall, since January, gold has given 25 per cent returns, year-on-year (YoY), this number is 40 per cent. Further, it has also returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001, and beaten inflation by more than 2-4 per cent since 1995, data shows. Meanwhile, Silver prices crossed the ₹1 lakh/kg mark as investors flocked to safe haven commodities to secure their portfolios.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Rates — June 4 Prices opened in the green at 7.40 am on June 4. The MCX gold index was at ₹96,331/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,01,198/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹97,790/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7.40 am on June 4. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹89,641/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹1,01,530/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on June 4 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 4 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 97,610/10 gm.

97,610/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 96,331/10 gm.

96,331/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,01,340/kg.

1,01,340/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,01,198/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 4 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹94,750/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹95,221/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹95,460/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹96,524/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 4 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹94,350/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹95,221/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹95,060/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹96,524/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 4 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹94,620/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹95,221/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹95,330/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹96,524/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 4 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹94,500/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹95,221/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹95,200/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹96,524/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 4 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹94,260/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹95,221/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹94,960/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹96,524/kg.