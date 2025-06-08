Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 8

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 8: Gold prices have moderated after weak US economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve's near-term interest rate decision and amid news of US President Donald Trump's phonecall with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Advertisement

According to Prathamesh Mallya, DVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities and Currencies at Angel One, the yellow metal is still shining bright due to status of the Russia-Ukraine war and uncertainty over the US-China tariffs.

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities noted that investors will also be “closely monitoring” the developments between Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Overall, experts feel that commodities (gold and silver) have emerged as the safe haven investment in these volatile markets, but caution must be maintained. In terms of returns, over the past year along, gold cost has jumped 30 per cent, returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001; and since 1995, has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, data shows.

Advertisement

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — June 8 Prices opened higher/lower today at 6.40 am on June 8. The MCX gold index was at ₹97,051/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,05,525/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹97,150/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 6.40 am on June 8. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹89,054/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹1,05,900/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on June 8 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 8 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹ 97,260/10 gm.

97,260/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹ 97,051/10 gm.

97,051/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,06,020/kg.

1,06,020/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,05,525/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 8 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹ 97,050/10 gm.

97,050/10 gm. Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 97,051/10 gm.

97,051/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,05,800/kg.

1,05,800/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,05,525/kg. Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.