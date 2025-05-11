Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 11

Gold prices in your city, May 11: Gold prices are expected to keep close to its all-time high this week amid geopolitical tensions, pending trade talks, and as investors seek out safe haven options to insulate their portfolios from global market shocks.

Advertisement

Trade talks between the United States and China, appreciating Rupee and depreciating US Dollar, and recent geopolitical developments including rising tensions between India and Pakistan and renewed intensity in Israeli action in Gaza have pulled gold prices up last week.

Safe Haven Invesment: Should You Buy Gold, Silver? Experts feel that commodities (gold and silver) have emerged as the safe haven investment of choice, in these volatile markets, but caution must be maintained.

According to Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities, trade optimism and geopolitical tensions have lended support, adding that he expects gold prices to “likely remain range-bound between ₹94,500 and ₹97,500, with heightened volatility expected as risk sentiment continues to fluctuate”.

Advertisement

In terms of returns, gold cost has jumped 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001. The yellow metal has also beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent since 1995, according to data.

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — May 11 Prices opened higher/lower today at 8 am on May 11. The MCX gold index was at ₹96,535/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹96,748/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹96,890/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 8 am on May 11. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹88,816/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹96,880/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Advertisement

Here's how much gold and silver costs in Indian cities — Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi today, on May 11.

Also Read | Who is Greg Abel? Next CEO of Berkshire Hathaway named by Warren Buffett

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 11 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 96,590/10 gm.

96,590/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 96,890/10 gm.

96,890/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹ 96,570/kg.

96,570/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 96,880/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 11 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 96,550/10 gm.

96,550/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 96,890/10 gm.

96,890/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹ 96,540/kg.

96,540/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 96,880/kg. Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement