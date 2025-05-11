Mint Market
Subscribe

Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 11

Gold prices in your city on May 11: Amid a volatile global stock market and uncertain geopolitical conditions, gold prices have jumped. The yellow metal and silver are safe haven investments. Check rates in your city today — Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published11 May 2025, 08:37 AM IST
Advertisement
Gold prices in your city on May 11: Check rates in your city today — Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi. (Photo: Bloomberg / File )

Gold prices in your city, May 11: Gold prices are expected to keep close to its all-time high this week amid geopolitical tensions, pending trade talks, and as investors seek out safe haven options to insulate their portfolios from global market shocks.

Advertisement

Trade talks between the United States and China, appreciating Rupee and depreciating US Dollar, and recent geopolitical developments including rising tensions between India and Pakistan and renewed intensity in Israeli action in Gaza have pulled gold prices up last week.

Also Read | Will Berkshire Hathaway's next CEO Greg Abel alter Buffett's no-dividend policy?

Safe Haven Invesment: Should You Buy Gold, Silver?

Experts feel that commodities (gold and silver) have emerged as the safe haven investment of choice, in these volatile markets, but caution must be maintained.

According to Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities, trade optimism and geopolitical tensions have lended support, adding that he expects gold prices to “likely remain range-bound between 94,500 and 97,500, with heightened volatility expected as risk sentiment continues to fluctuate”.

Advertisement

In terms of returns, gold cost has jumped 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001. The yellow metal has also beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent since 1995, according to data.

Also Read | Greg Abel's big challenge—is Berkshire worth a ‘Buffet premium’ without Warren?

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — May 11

Prices opened higher/lower today at 8 am on May 11. The MCX gold index was at 96,535/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at 96,748/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 96,890/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 8 am on May 11. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 88,816/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at 96,880/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Advertisement

Here's how much gold and silver costs in Indian cities — Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi today, on May 11.

Also Read | Who is Greg Abel? Next CEO of Berkshire Hathaway named by Warren Buffett

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 11

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 11

Advertisement
Also Read | D-Street Ahead: How will Indian stock market move next week?

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 11

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 11

Advertisement
Also Read | Company behind global IT outage last year to cut 5% jobs, bets on AI

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 11

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 11

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement
Key Takeaways
  • Gold prices are influenced by geopolitical tensions and trade negotiations.
  • Current prices indicate a significant year-on-year increase of 30 percent.
  • Investors are advised to consult experts before making investment decisions.
 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 11
Read Next Story