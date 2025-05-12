Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 12

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated12 May 2025, 09:34 AM IST
Gold prices in your city, May 12: The yellow metal is a safe haven investment which can secure your portfolio against headwinds. Check the cost of gold and silver in your city today — Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.
Gold prices in your city, May 12: The yellow metal is a safe haven investment which can secure your portfolio against headwinds. Check the cost of gold and silver in your city today — Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.(Photo: Pixabay )

Gold, silver prices in your city, May 12: Geopolitical tensions, banks rate decisions, trade talks between the United States and China, and currency fluctuations will impact prices of gold and silver this week. On May 12, the US-China trade talks pushed down prices below the 95,000 levels.

With the ceasefire between India and Pakistan being watched and internal data awaited, experts feel that similar to Friday's close, gold prices may stay within the 94,000 range. Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities feels that trade optimism and geopolitical tensions have lended support, but “heightened volatility is expected as risk sentiment continues to fluctuate”.

According to experts, gold and silver are safe haven investments, that you can procure to secure your portfolio in these volatile markets, but caution must be maintained. In terms of returns, over the past year along, gold cost has jumped 30 per cent, returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001; and since 1995, has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, data shows.

Gold Prices Today: Check Rates in India — May 12

Prices opened lower today at 9 am on May 12. The MCX gold index was at 94,280/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at 96,188/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 94,690/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9 am on May 12. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 86,799/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at 96,320/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 12 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 12

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 12

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 12

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 12

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 12

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 12

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

