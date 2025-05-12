Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 12

Gold, silver prices in your city, May 12: Geopolitical tensions, banks rate decisions, trade talks between the United States and China, and currency fluctuations will impact prices of gold and silver this week. On May 12, the US-China trade talks pushed down prices below the ₹95,000 levels.

With the ceasefire between India and Pakistan being watched and internal data awaited, experts feel that similar to Friday's close, gold prices may stay within the 94,000 range. Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities feels that trade optimism and geopolitical tensions have lended support, but “heightened volatility is expected as risk sentiment continues to fluctuate”.

According to experts, gold and silver are safe haven investments, that you can procure to secure your portfolio in these volatile markets, but caution must be maintained. In terms of returns, over the past year along, gold cost has jumped 30 per cent, returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001; and since 1995, has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, data shows.

Gold Prices Today: Check Rates in India — May 12 Prices opened lower today at 9 am on May 12. The MCX gold index was at ₹94,280/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹96,188/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹94,690/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9 am on May 12. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹86,799/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹96,320/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 12 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

