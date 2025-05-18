Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 18

Gold and silver prices in your city today on May 18: Prices of the precious metals have slipped on eased trade talks between the United States and China, and calming of geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan.

Advertisement

While eased pressure has made investors opt for riskier equities, experts still back gold and silver as safe haven investment. Deepak Aggarwal, Delhi-based chartered accountant and financial advisor, noted that the price correction is a “good buying opportunity” to create exposure to gold in your portfolio.

Some, like Sridharan S, founder of Wealth Ladder Direct feels that those wanting to invest in gold “should opt for gold ETFs to avoid spending on making charges and storage cost”.

Notably, over the past year, price of the yellow metal has jumped 30 per cent, since 2001 it has returned 15 per cent CAGR; and has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent since 1995, according to data.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Rates in India — May 18 MCX gold price at 8.20 am on May 18 was at ₹92,480/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹95,297/kg, it showed.

Advertisement

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹92,870/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 8.20 am on May 18. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹85,131/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹95,480/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 18 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 18 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹ 92,780/10 gm.

92,780/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 92,480/10 gm.

92,480/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 95,380/kg.

95,380/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 95,297/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 18 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 92,540/10 gm.

92,540/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 92,480/10 gm.

92,480/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹ 95,140/kg.

95,140/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 95,297/kg. Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.