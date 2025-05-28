Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 28

Gold, silver prices in your city, May 28: The commodity markets has seen prices slip amid a more steady international trade scenario, but despite the dips, experts note that gold and silver are safe haven investment options that can insulate your portfolios against the uncertain market forces.
According to Manav Modi, Senior Analyst, Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial services, “The combination of persistent geopolitical instability and uneven trade signals continues to underpin gold’s longer-term appeal.”
Further, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities feels that market participants will closely monitor currency movements and global trade developments for further cues.
And so should you. Please check your own financial goals and requirements, and cosnult with your financial manager (if one), for how to add commodities to your portfolio mix.
The MCX gold was at ₹96,060/10 gm on May 28, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices slipped to ₹97,943/kg, it showed.
Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹96,190/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) on May 27. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹88,174/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹97,690/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.
So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 28 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
