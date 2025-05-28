Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 28

Gold, silver prices in your city, May 28: The commodity markets has seen prices slip amid a more steady international trade scenario, but despite the dips, experts note that gold and silver are safe haven investment options that can insulate your portfolios against the uncertain market forces.

According to Manav Modi, Senior Analyst, Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial services, “The combination of persistent geopolitical instability and uneven trade signals continues to underpin gold’s longer-term appeal.”

Further, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities feels that market participants will closely monitor currency movements and global trade developments for further cues.

And so should you. Please check your own financial goals and requirements, and cosnult with your financial manager (if one), for how to add commodities to your portfolio mix.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Check Rates in India — May 28

The MCX gold was at 96,060/10 gm on May 28, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices slipped to 97,943/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 96,190/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) on May 27. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 88,174/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at 97,690/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 28 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 28

  • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — 95,850/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 96,060/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — 97,340/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 97,943/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 28

  • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — 96,020/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 96,060/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — 97,510/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 97,943/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 28

  • Gold bullion rates in Chennai — 96,290/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 96,060/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai — 97,790/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 97,943/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 28

  • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — 96,090/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 96,060/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — 97,590/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 97,943/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 28

  • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — 96,130/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 96,060/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — 97,460/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 97,943/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 28

  • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — 95,850/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 96,060/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — 97,170/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 97,943/kg.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

